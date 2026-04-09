Mumbai news: Fire breaks out at Terminal 1 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport

Mumbai news: Fire broke out at Terminal 1 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Thursday, said a civic official.
He added that firefighting operations were underway and no casualties have been reported, according to PTI.
As per the official, the blaze broke out at a three-storey building near 1-B Circle at around 6:35 pm, following which teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade were dispatched to the scene. The fire was limited to the ground floor, he said.
According to chief fire officer of the Mumbai fire brigade, Ravindra Ambulgekar, the fire was reported in cable trays and switch boxes within the terminal, reported Hindustan Times.
Many videos on social media showed thick smoke billowing inside Terminal 1 of the airport.
(This is a developing story. More to come)