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Mumbai news: Fire breaks out at Terminal 1 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport

A fire broke out at Terminal 1 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Thursday. Firefighting operations are ongoing, with no casualties reported. The blaze started at around 6:35 pm in a three-storey building near 1-B Circle.

Garvit Bhirani
Updated9 Apr 2026, 08:24 PM IST
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Fire breaks out at Terminal 1 of Mumbai International Airport (Image: X)
Fire breaks out at Terminal 1 of Mumbai International Airport (Image: X)
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Mumbai news: Fire broke out at Terminal 1 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Thursday, said a civic official.

He added that firefighting operations were underway and no casualties have been reported, according to PTI.

As per the official, the blaze broke out at a three-storey building near 1-B Circle at around 6:35 pm, following which teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade were dispatched to the scene. The fire was limited to the ground floor, he said.

According to chief fire officer of the Mumbai fire brigade, Ravindra Ambulgekar, the fire was reported in cable trays and switch boxes within the terminal, reported Hindustan Times.

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Many videos on social media showed thick smoke billowing inside Terminal 1 of the airport.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More

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