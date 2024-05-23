Mumbai news: On Thursday, fire broke out due to boiler explosion in a factory located in MIDC area in Dombivli. More than ten fire tenders rushed to the site. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Witnesses reported hearing three blasts at the factory.

According to locals, nearly 30 people have been rescued from the building so far.

Over 10 fire engines are at the spot along with ambulances. Officials estimate it would take over four hours to douse the fire.

According to media reports, four people have been taken to the hospital.

The impact of the blast shattered the windows of the houses nearby. The fire has spread to two other buildings including a car showroom.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis took to microblogging site X, and said, "The incident of boiler explosion at Amudan Chemical Company in Dombivli MIDC is tragic. 8 people have been suspended.

"Arrangements have been made to treat the injured and more ambulances have been kept ready. I have discussed with the Collector ‍ and he is also reaching the spot within 10 minutes. Teams of NDRF, TDRF, fire brigade have been called." Fadnavis said on Dombivli fire incident.



"We are waiting for more people to be rescued. The workers on the day shift were inside the factory when the explosion occurred. It is not known how many people are stuck inside," a doctor told NDTV.

(This is a developing story)

