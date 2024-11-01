Mumbai News: Fire breaks out in Goregaon high-rise near Hub mall; fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot

  • A fire broke out on the 30th floor of Lodha Fiorenza building located near Hub Mall in Goregaon.

Livemint
Published1 Nov 2024, 10:39 PM IST
Fire breaks out in Goregaon high-rise near Hub mall. (Representational image)
Fire breaks out in Goregaon high-rise near Hub mall. (Representational image)(HT_PRINT)

Mumbai News: A fire broke out in the high-rise building located in the Goregaon area of ​​Mumbai on Friday.

The fire incident took place on the 30th floor of Lodha Fiorenza building located near Hub Mall in Goregaon.

"The fire was confined to the 30th floor flat. It was doused by fire brigade personnel at 9pm," the official said.

Also Read | Stunt goes wrong: Mumbai teen killed in freak accident as cycle hits wall

No person suffered injuries in the incident.

"As soon as information about the fire was received, five fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot to douse the fire. There is no news of anyone being injured so far,” said the civic body.

However, the exact cause of fire was not clear.

Meanwhile, in another incident, three men suffered injuries after they jumped from the second floor of a building at Girgaon in south Mumbai to escape a fire in their flat in the early hours of Friday.

The fire broke out around 3.20 am at the three-storey Oceanic building in Hemraj Wadi of Chira Bazar area. An electrical short circuit triggered the fire, an official said.

However, all three suffered injuries, following which they were rushed to the civic-run Nair hospital. The trio has been identified as Kartik Mazi (26), Dipender Mandal (19) and Uppal Mandal (26).

Also Read | Mumbai woman loses gold worth ₹4 lakh in Diwali cleaning scam

The firefighters reached the spot and put out the fire.

Two more fire incidents took place in the city amid the festival season.

A fire broke out in a slum area in suburban Andheri, which likely started in a godown located in the slum. No person was injured in the incident.

Also Read | Mumbai news: Arabic teacher arrested for allegedly molesting a girl 10 years ago

In another incident, fire broke out at a ration office in Sion area of central Mumbai, in which nobody was reported injured, officials said.

 The blaze erupted around 7 pm at the ration office, located on Phoenix Road near Shanmukhanand Hall.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Nov 2024, 10:39 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaMumbai News: Fire breaks out in Goregaon high-rise near Hub mall; fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,369.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    32.3 (2.42%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    632.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    6.6 (1.05%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,328.65
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.15 (1%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      81,355.00170.00
      Chennai
      81,361.00170.00
      Delhi
      81,513.00170.00
      Kolkata
      81,365.00170.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.98/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.