Mumbai News: A fire broke out in the high-rise building located in the Goregaon area of ​​Mumbai on Friday.

The fire incident took place on the 30th floor of Lodha Fiorenza building located near Hub Mall in Goregaon.

"The fire was confined to the 30th floor flat. It was doused by fire brigade personnel at 9pm," the official said.

No person suffered injuries in the incident.

"As soon as information about the fire was received, five fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot to douse the fire. There is no news of anyone being injured so far," said the civic body.

However, the exact cause of fire was not clear.

Meanwhile, in another incident, three men suffered injuries after they jumped from the second floor of a building at Girgaon in south Mumbai to escape a fire in their flat in the early hours of Friday.

The fire broke out around 3.20 am at the three-storey Oceanic building in Hemraj Wadi of Chira Bazar area. An electrical short circuit triggered the fire, an official said.

However, all three suffered injuries, following which they were rushed to the civic-run Nair hospital. The trio has been identified as Kartik Mazi (26), Dipender Mandal (19) and Uppal Mandal (26).

The firefighters reached the spot and put out the fire.

Two more fire incidents took place in the city amid the festival season.

A fire broke out in a slum area in suburban Andheri, which likely started in a godown located in the slum. No person was injured in the incident.

In another incident, fire broke out at a ration office in Sion area of central Mumbai, in which nobody was reported injured, officials said.