Mumbai news: Fire breaks out in multi-storey building, 135 people evacuated

Livemint

  • Mumbai news: A fire broke out in a multi-storey building on Thursday. Mre details awaited

Fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise building (Representative image)

Fire broke out in a 24-storey building in Mumbai on Thursday. As many as 135 people have been evacuated so far, civic officials said.

According to a report by the PTI news agency, the fire erupted at 3:40 am on the third floor of the building located in New Hind Mill Compound at MHADA colony in the Ghodapdeo area where the government has given flats to people, mainly mill workers.

The fire was confined to the electric meter cabin, wiring, cable, scrap material in the electric duct, garbage, and material in the garbage duct from 1st to 24th floor of the building, the report added.

Of the 135 evacuees, 25 were evacuated from the terrace, 30 from a refuge area on the 15th floor, and 80 people from a refuge area on the 22nd floor of the building.

Five fire engines and three water tankers, as well as, fire brigades rushed to the incident spot to douse the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but a short-circuit could have triggered it, the civic official said.

