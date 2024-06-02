Mumbai news: Fire breaks out in South Mumbai high-rise; several feared stranded on upper floors
A fire erupted in a flat on the 10th floor of a high-rise tower in Byculla, Mumbai. While there are no injuries reported, several people are feared stranded on upper floors due to smoke. Emergency services are working on rescuing them, with the cause of the fire unknown.
