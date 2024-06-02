A fire erupted in a flat on the 10th floor of a high-rise tower in Byculla, Mumbai. While there are no injuries reported, several people are feared stranded on upper floors due to smoke. Emergency services are working on rescuing them, with the cause of the fire unknown.

In the wee hours of the night, a fire broke out in a high-rise tower in the Byculla area of south Mumbai, leaving several individuals stranded. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PTI reported that as per preliminary information, the blaze erupted in a flat on the 10th floor of the Monte South building's A wing in the Khatao Mill Compound in Byculla (W) around 11:42 pm.

“There is no report of any injury so far but several people are feared stranded. However their exact number is not yet known," the official added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The official emphasized that although the fire is contained within the 10th-floor apartment, smoke has permeated throughout the entire floor, leaving some individuals stranded on higher levels of the building.

Responding to the emergency, eight fire trucks along with other necessary vehicles from the fire brigade are present on-site. Rescue operations are actively underway to assist those trapped.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police, 108 Ambulance Service, the power division of BEST, and the local ward staff of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, have rapidly mobilized to the scene. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time. Furthers details are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!