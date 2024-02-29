Gokhale Bridge in Mumbai: This misstep spared a political row in Maharashtra, with the opposition asking the state government if it expected Mumbaikars to make a long jump to reach the other flyover.

Mumbai civic body faced criticism over a vertical gap of nearly six feet between two flyovers in the city. One part of the Gokhale bridge, which was connected to the Barfiwala flyover before it was demolished, was opened for vehicle movement on Monday.

Commuters expressed joy as it will now reduce their travel time. However, their excitement faded away when they found that the Barfiwala Flyover was not connected due to the height difference.

This misstep spared a political row in Maharashtra, with the opposition asking the state government if it expected Mumbaikars to make a long jump to reach the other flyover.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Shiv Sena (Udhhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray attacked the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government and said the height difference was a result of a corrupt regime.

“Shocking what the@mybmc under the BJP sponsored khoke sarkar and the corrupt administrator has fallen to. Yes truly first in India, probably the world that the 2 bridges that were to be joined have a difference of 6 ft in height between the 2!" Thackeray said.

"The guardian ministers have inaugurated a half ready, embarrassingly delayed bridge. The MC of BMC and the @RailMinIndia should be immediately suspended and an inquiry should be started for this shoddy work," he said.

“Instead the MC seeks a Delhi posting or a @CMOMaharashtra posting. Let’s see what the @ECISVEEP does, in light of the transfer directive for the MC," Thackeray added.

These remarks came after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) called the Gokhale bridge ‘an engineering marvel’ in a post on the microblogging site.

"A groundbreaking 1300 MT girder bridge installed over one of the country's busiest railway tracks using sliding technology & lowered by 7 meters, all without disrupting critical railway 🚈 services below," BMC said.

“First Bridge in Mumbai to be Completed in just 14 months from inception, setting a new benchmark for infrastructure projects in Mumbai," it added.

Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge was re-opened partially in Andheri on Monday, February 26. Mumbai's Guardian Minister (Suburbs) Mangal Prabhat Lodha inaugurated the bridge. It is expected that the bridge will be fully operational by December 2024.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had earlier planned to open the bridge partially in February 2024, though the initial deadline for the bridge was November 2023.

The demolition of the bridge began by Western Railway in December 2022 and took four months to complete the work, with its final girder taken down in March 2023.

