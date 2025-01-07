Hello User
Investors protest over life savings in schemes after Navi Mumbai and Mumbai offices of firm found locked

Investors protest over life savings in schemes after Navi Mumbai and Mumbai offices of firm found locked

PTI

Investors who put their life savings into a company's schemes protested after finding its offices in Navi Mumbai, Dadar and Bhayandar locked. Navi Mumbai Police had to disperse the crowd.

Investors who put their life savings into a company's schemes protested after finding its offices in Navi Mumbai, Dadar and Bhayandar locked. Navi Mumbai Police had to disperse the crowd.

Hundreds of investors on Monday protested after finding the office of an investment firm locked in Navi Mumbai amid allegations of a scam, police said.

Many investors claimed they had invested their life savings in the company's schemes which promised them substantial returns over a decade.

Protests erupted when several investors found the company's offices in Dadar, Mumbai, and Bhayandar in Thane district locked. A showroom of the firm in Mira Bhayandar area was also found shut since morning.

Navi Mumbai Police personnel reached the spot and dispersed the crowd.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

