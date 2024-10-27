Stampede at Mumbai’s Bandra Terminus leaves 9 injured amid heavy rush

Livemint
Published27 Oct 2024, 09:40 AM IST
Nine persons were injured in a stampede after rush for boarding a train at Bandra railway station in Mumbai on Sunday morning, a civic official said.

 

The incident took place at 5.56 am on platform number one at the Bandra Terminus.

There was a rush to board train 22921 Bandra-Gorakhpur Express, the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation told PTI.

All the injured persons were rushed to the Bhabha Hospital.

Those injured have been identified as Shabhir Abdul Rehman (40), Parmeshwar Sukhdar Gupta (28), Ravindra Harihar Chuma (30), Ramsevak Ravindra Prasad Prajapati (29), Sanjay Tilakram Kangay (27), Divyanshu Yogendra Yadav (18), Mohammad Shareef Shaikh (25), Indrajith Sahani (19) and Noor Mohammad Shaikh (18), PTI reported citing officials.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:27 Oct 2024, 09:40 AM IST
