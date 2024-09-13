An adult leopard was seen strolling along a road in Aarey Colony, Unit 5 on Friday. A motorist recorded the sighting and alerted forest authorities.

As reported by The Times of India, a motorist filmed the wild animal and notified forest authorities. Watch the video here:

"He came to his home, which is encroached on by other animals called human beings," a user commented.

While other said, “Colony toh hum ne banaye hai. Aarey was always a forest. Let it be one just that."

Earlier in January this year, the carcass of a six-to-seven-month-old leopard cub was discovered in Aarey Milk Colony.