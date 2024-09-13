Hello User
Midnight horror! Leopard spotted strolling through Mumbai's Aarey Colony late at night | Watch

Midnight horror! Leopard spotted strolling through Mumbai's Aarey Colony late at night | Watch

Livemint

An adult leopard was seen strolling along a road in Aarey Colony, Unit 5 on Friday. A motorist recorded the sighting and alerted forest authorities.

Screengrab from the viral video. (Photo: X)

An adult leopard was spotted leisurely walking along an inner road in Aarey Colony, Unit 5, on Friday.

As reported by The Times of India, a motorist filmed the wild animal and notified forest authorities. Watch the video here:

“He came to his home, which is encroached on by other animals called human beings," a user commented.

While other said, “Colony toh hum ne banaye hai. Aarey was always a forest. Let it be one just that."

Earlier in January this year, the carcass of a six-to-seven-month-old leopard cub was discovered in Aarey Milk Colony.

Leopard sightings in Aarey Milk Colony are frequent due to the overlap in territories between the leopards and the colony. The colony's proximity to the southern boundary of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) facilitates wildlife movement between the two regions.

