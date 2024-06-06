10 persons were injured in a Mumbai house explosion caused by an LPG cylinder blast. The incident in Chembur led to a collapsed house wall and damaged shop roof. The explosion resulted from leaked gas ignited during cooking, with eight people inside and two outside injured.

At least 10 persons have been injured after an LPG cylinder exploded and caused a fire at a house in Mumbai's Chembur area on Thursday morning, officials said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to news agency PTI citing an official, a wall of the house collapsed, and the roof of an adjacent shop was also damaged due to the impact of the blast.

The official said the incident took place in a one-storey house on C G Gidwani Marg in Chembur at around 7.30 am. The woman had lit a gas stove for cooking when the blast occured. According to the official, the LPG was already leaking from the cylinder, and had exploded when lit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A blaze erupted following the blast and it was later put out.

Eight people inside the house and two others outside the structure were injured, the official said. Those injured included two minors and three women.

All the injured persons were rushed to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Four individuals - Jyotsna Limbajiya (53), Piyush Limbajiya (25), Nitin Limbajiya (55), and Preeti Limbajiya (34) - sustained severe burn injuries, while four others - Om Limbajiya (9), Ajay Limbajiya (33), Poonam Limbajiya (35), and Mehak Limbajiya (11) - incurred minor injuries, according to reports.

Another person, Sudam Shirsat (55), received head and leg injuries and was shifted to the Sion Hospital for further treatment, the official said. However, the condition of all the injured people have been reported stable.

