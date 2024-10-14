Maharashtra announces full toll waiver for light motor vehicles at 5 toll booths for entry into Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday announced a full toll waiver for light motor vehicles at all five toll booths for entry into Mumbai, PTI reported.

Shinde made the announcement at the state cabinet meeting in Mumbai.

“The toll waiver will be in force from midnight on Monday,” he said.

The Maharashtra cabinet also expressed shock over the killing of former state minister Baba Siddique and adopted a condolence resolution to this effect.