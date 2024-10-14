Maharashtra announces full toll waiver for light motor vehicles at 5 toll booths for entry into Mumbai
1 min read
14 Oct 2024, 11:31 AM IST
Livemint
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced a full toll waiver for light motor vehicles at five toll booths for entry into Mumbai, effective from midnight on Monday.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday announced a full toll waiver for light motor vehicles at all five toll booths for entry into Mumbai, PTI reported.
Shinde made the announcement at the state cabinet meeting in Mumbai.
“The toll waiver will be in force from midnight on Monday," he said.
The Maharashtra cabinet also expressed shock over the killing of former state minister Baba Siddique and adopted a condolence resolution to this effect.
Catch all the Business News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.