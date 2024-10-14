Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced a full toll waiver for light motor vehicles at five toll booths for entry into Mumbai, effective from midnight on Monday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday announced a full toll waiver for light motor vehicles at all five toll booths for entry into Mumbai, PTI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shinde made the announcement at the state cabinet meeting in Mumbai.

“The toll waiver will be in force from midnight on Monday," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Maharashtra cabinet also expressed shock over the killing of former state minister Baba Siddique and adopted a condolence resolution to this effect.

(With inputs from PTI)