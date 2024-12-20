The government of Maharashtra has declared the public holidays for the year 2025 in a notification issued on December 4, 2024. These holidays are designated for state government employees as per the provisions of Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881.
The Maharashtra state government has announced 24 paid leaves for the year 2025.
Republic Day: January 26
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti : February 19
Mahashivratri: February 26
Holi: March 14
Gudhi Padwa: March 30
Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitra): March 31
Ram Navami: April 6
Mahavir Janmakalyanak: April 10
Dr.Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti: April 14
Good Friday: April 18
Maharashtra Din: May 1
Buddha Purnima: May 12
Bakri ID (Id-Uz-Zuha): June 7
Muharram: July 6
Independence Day: August 15
Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi): August 15
Ganesh Chaturthi: August 27
Id-E-Milad : September 5
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti: October 2
Dasara : October 2
HoDiwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan): October 21
Diwali (Bali Pratipada): October 22
Guru Nanak Jayanti: November 5
Christmas : December 25
In addition to the above mentioned holidays, banks in Maharashtra will have a holiday on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. This holiday is solely for the banks to close their annual accounts. All other government offices are exempt from this holiday.
The Maharashtra government has also announced an additional holiday for Bhaubeej on October 23, 2025 (Thursday), bringing the total number of public holidays to 25, only for the following organisations:
2. State Public Sector Undertakings
3. Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats, Zilla Parishads, Panchayat Samitis, and Village Panchayats.
Looking at the overall calendar, 2025 has a total of nine long weekends. However, there are no long weekends in the months of February, July, and November. Speaking of stock market holidays, trading activities on BSE and NSE will be closed for 14 trading days in 2025.
