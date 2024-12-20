The government of Maharashtra has declared the public holidays for the year 2025 in a notification issued on December 4, 2024. These holidays are designated for state government employees as per the provisions of Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881.

The Maharashtra state government has announced 24 paid leaves for the year 2025.

Maharashtra holiday list for 2025 Republic Day: January 26

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti : February 19

Mahashivratri: February 26

Holi: March 14

Gudhi Padwa: March 30

Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitra): March 31

Ram Navami: April 6

Mahavir Janmakalyanak: April 10

Dr.Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti: April 14

Good Friday: April 18

Maharashtra Din: May 1

Buddha Purnima: May 12

Bakri ID (Id-Uz-Zuha): June 7

Muharram: July 6

Independence Day: August 15

Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi): August 15

Ganesh Chaturthi: August 27

Id-E-Milad : September 5

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti: October 2

Dasara : October 2

HoDiwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan): October 21

Diwali (Bali Pratipada): October 22

Guru Nanak Jayanti: November 5

Christmas : December 25

Holiday for banks in Maharashtra In addition to the above mentioned holidays, banks in Maharashtra will have a holiday on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. This holiday is solely for the banks to close their annual accounts. All other government offices are exempt from this holiday.

Additional holidays for Maharashtra govt organisations The Maharashtra government has also announced an additional holiday for Bhaubeej on October 23, 2025 (Thursday), bringing the total number of public holidays to 25, only for the following organisations:

State Government Offices 2. State Public Sector Undertakings

3. Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats, Zilla Parishads, Panchayat Samitis, and Village Panchayats.