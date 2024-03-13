Mumbai news: Maharashtra govt to change British-era names of THESE 8 railway stations. Details here
Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale has claimed that the Maharashtra government has given its nod to his proposal to change the names of eight railway stations in Mumbai. The MP said the proposal to change the British-era names of eight of Mumbai's local railway stations will now be sent to the Centre.
Eknath Shine-led Maharashtra government has decided to change the British-era names of eight local railway stations in Mumbai.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message