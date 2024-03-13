Eknath Shine-led Maharashtra government has decided to change the British-era names of eight local railway stations in Mumbai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale has claimed that the Maharashtra government has given its nod to his proposal to change the names of eight railway stations in Mumbai. The MP from Mumbai South-Central constituency said the proposal to change the British-era names of eight of Mumbai's local railway stations will now be sent to the Centre.

However, city chronicler Bharat Gothoskar said not all names had colonial connections, and one name is in fact derived from a Marathi word for `grazing land'.

List of local railway stations likely to be renamed in Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale has demanded to change the British-era names of these eight local railway stations- Curry Road, Sandhurst Road, Cotton Green, Dockyard Road, and Kings Circle stations on the Central Railway network.

Proposed names of the railway stations Shewale has demanded renaming the names of eight local railway stations to Lalbaug, Dongari, Kalachowki, Mazgaon, and Tirthkar Parshwanath stations. Marine Lines, Charni Road, and Mumbai Central on the Western Railway's network be renamed as Mumbadevi, Girgaon, and Nana Jagannath Shankarsheth stations.

Mumbai: EIght local railway stations to be renamed are Mumbai Central: Proposed to be renamed after philanthropist Jagannath Shankar Seth.

Proposed to be renamed after philanthropist Jagannath Shankar Seth. Curry Road: It is likely to be renamed to Lalbagh

It is likely to be renamed to Lalbagh Sandhurst Road: This is slated to be renamed as 'Dongri'

This is slated to be renamed as 'Dongri' Marine Lines: The proposed new name for this station is Mumba Devi

The proposed new name for this station is Mumba Devi Charni Road: This could be rechristened as Girgaon

This could be rechristened as Girgaon Cotton Green: This Mumbai local railway station is likely to be renamed as Black Chowki

This Mumbai local railway station is likely to be renamed as Black Chowki Dockyard Road: Its new name will be Mazgaon after the Centre's approval.

Its new name will be Mazgaon after the Centre's approval. Kings Circle: This Mumbai local railway station might be called Tirthankara Parshvanath soon The Maharashtra government has already sent a proposal to rename Mumbai Central Station as Nana Jagannath Shankarsheth Station to the Centre.

According to the Shiv Sena MP, there was a public demand to change the British names of railway stations. However, Bharat Gothoskar, founder of the Khaki Heritage Foundation, said the names of railway stations, roads, or intersections should not be changed as they have history attached to them. Gothoskar pointed out that some of the station's names like Charni Road and Marine Lines, do not have any colonial connection.

"Charni Road is named for a grazing ground for cattle (`charani' in Marathi). So the name change does not make sense. Marine Lines is named after the barracks near Dhobi Talao. On the other hand, stations named after British governors, Grand Road and Reay Road, have been spared," Gothoskar said.

Mumbai: Railway stations renamed in the past In 2017, the Union government renamed the Elphinstone Road local station in the city, which took its name from Lord Elphinstone, Governor of Bombay Presidency from 1853 to 1860, as Prabhadevi station after the nearby Prabhadevi temple.

In the same year, the name of the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in south Mumbai was modified with the addition of the honorific `Maharaj'. Now it is known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). It was once known as Victoria Terminus, after Queen Victoria of Great Britain.

