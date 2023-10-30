IPL betting app case: The Maharashtra Police Cyber Cell is questioning rapper Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, known professionally as Badshah, in Mumbai. The Maharashtra Police summoned the popular rapper in connection with the online betting company app ‘FairPlay’.

Badhsah has been called for enquiry by the Maharashtra Police, citing the celebrity rapper promoting viewing of the Indian Premiere League (IPL) on the on betting app Fairplay. Viacom18 told Maharashtra Cyber Cell that Badshah and forty other actors including Sanjay Dutt promoted that IPL should be seen on Fairplay app, reports Business Today. Notably, the FairPlay app was connected to the Mahadev app, the latter came to limelight when its co-founder indulged in a lavish ₹200 crore wedding in United Arab Emirates, and paid for the whole event in cash. "In February 2023, Sourabh Chandrakar got married at RAK, UAE, and for this marriage ceremony, the promoters of Mahadev APP spent around ₹ 200 Crore in Cash," the ED said in a statement dated September 15. A number of celebrities, including Ranbir Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Kapil Sharma and Shraddha Kapoor, among others, were summoned in connection with the case.

The popular rapper who has sang songs such as Genda Phool, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai (Khoobsurat, 2014), and Kala Chashma (Baar Baar Dekho, 2016) was seen entering an official premise clad in black graphic tee.

The move to summon Badshah comes as the Enforcement Directorate is currently probing the Mahadev Book app for money laundering. The Fairplay app is connected to the Mahadev app, promoted by Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal.

40 celebrities including the rapper had allegedly promoted the FairPlay app, reports Moneycontrol.

Mahadev betting app case

Two residents of Chhattisgarh's Bhilai caught the attention of Enforcement Directorate, who issued non-bailable warrants and lookout circulars for Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal.

Reportedly, Uppal and Chandrakar had began the online betting platform Mahadev in Dubai later in 2018.

The Mahadev betting app duo's network is not only in India but also in the UAE, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Pakistan. The ED has frozen and seized assets worth ₹417 crore in connection with the Mahadev online betting case.

The company, which was running operations from Dubai, allegedly used the online book betting application to enroll new users, create user IDs and launder money through a layered web of benami bank accounts.

The company promoted by Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, operates by franchising "Panel/Branches" to their known associates on a 70-30 profit ratio, the agency had said.

