Mumbai news: Major fire breaks out in Lokhandwala Complex, 3 killed

A fire in a 14-storey building in Lokhandwala Complex, Mumbai, killed three individuals, including two 74-year-olds.

Livemint
Updated16 Oct 2024, 10:47 AM IST
The blaze started on the 10th floor around 8 am and was extinguished by 9 am.
The blaze started on the 10th floor around 8 am and was extinguished by 9 am.

A major fire broke out in a 14-storey residential building at the upscale Lokhandwala Complex in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, killing three people, news agency PTI reported citing officials.

The blaze erupted at around 8 am on the 10th floor of Riya Palace building, located on 4th Cross Road at the Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri area, a civic official said.

Three persons were injured and taken to the Cooper Hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, a civic official said.

The deceased have been identified as Chandraprakash Soni (74), Kanta Soni (74) and Pelubeta (42), as per civic officials.

The blaze was doused at around 9 am, a fire brigade official said. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, the official said.

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Oct 2024, 10:47 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaMumbai news: Major fire breaks out in Lokhandwala Complex, 3 killed

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.70
    10:55 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Tata Power share price

    461.00
    10:55 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    -2.5 (-0.54%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    169.35
    10:55 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    1.5 (0.89%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    351.35
    10:55 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    2.15 (0.62%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HDFC Asset Management Company share price

    4,775.90
    10:51 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    227.25 (5%)

    Page Industries share price

    46,500.00
    10:50 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    210.95 (0.46%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,877.30
    10:51 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    7.25 (0.39%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,370.30
    10:51 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    -31.4 (-0.2%)
    More from 52 Week High

    KEI Industries share price

    4,304.15
    10:51 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    -382.75 (-8.17%)

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    639.05
    10:51 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    -27.3 (-4.1%)

    Cochin Shipyard share price

    1,612.00
    10:51 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    -60 (-3.59%)

    Oil India share price

    540.25
    10:51 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    -19.05 (-3.41%)
    More from Top Losers

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    446.85
    10:51 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    38.75 (9.5%)

    Action Construction Equipment share price

    1,414.75
    10:51 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    70.35 (5.23%)

    HDFC Asset Management Company share price

    4,775.90
    10:51 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    227.25 (5%)

    Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price

    612.15
    10:51 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    29.15 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.00-220.00
      Chennai
      77,411.00-220.00
      Delhi
      77,563.00-220.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.00-220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.