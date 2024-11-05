Mumbai news: Man dies after sex with 14-year-old girl in Grant Road hotel, charged with rape

The man, a manager with a diamond company, had brought the girl with him from Gujarat

Livemint
Published5 Nov 2024, 12:16 AM IST
File photo
File photo

A 41-year-old man died after having sex with a minor girl in a hotel in Mumbai's Grant Road area.

According to the police, the deceased, a manager with a diamond company, has been booked for rape and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the complaint of the 14-year-old girl's mother.

Also Read | Maharashtra news: Pune school driver assaults 2 minor girls in moving bus

"He had brought the girl with him from Gujarat. The incident took place on Saturday. The hotel staff rushed him to a hospital where he died some time later. Prima facie, it seems he suffered a heart attack," a police official said on Monday, as per a PTI report.

"The child's mother came to Mumbai after being informed. She has told us the man had lured the child to Mumbai with a false promise. Further probe into the case is underway," the DB Marg police station official said.

Also Read | Badlapur case: Bombay HC refuses pre-arrest bail to accused school trustees

Tamil Nadu

In a separate incident, a 15-year-old girl was tortured and beaten to death allegedly by people in a house in Amjikarai in Chennai, where she was working as a caretaker for child.

The deceased, a native from Thanjavur was tortured for three months by six people of the house and was beaten to death on October 31, police said.

Amjikarai Police have booked six persons on charges of murder and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. They have been arrested and sent for judicial custody. "On November 1 a complaint was received from Sharfudeen about the death of 15 years old girl. Based on the complaint police registered a case under Section of suspicious death. Investigation revealed the 15 years old was a native from Thanjavur and she has been working as care taker for the baby of Mohammad Nishad from December 2023," according to an official information by the police.

Also Read | Rajasthan tutor arrested for harassing students, obscene videos found on phone

"Also investigation revealed that injuries, including burn injuries were found on the body of girl. On following police investigation it was found that six people used to torture the girl often and she died on October 31 when she was beaten," police said.The accused have been identified as Mohammed Nishad (30), Nivetha alias Nasiya (30), Lokesh (25), Jaya Sakthi (24), Seema (39), Maheshwari (40).

After the investigation, all six accused were produced before the Court and sent for judicial custody.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 12:16 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaMumbai news: Man dies after sex with 14-year-old girl in Grant Road hotel, charged with rape

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    138.90
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -6.1 (-4.21%)

    Tata Steel share price

    146.95
    03:56 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -2.75 (-1.84%)

    Reliance Industries share price

    1,302.00
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -37.1 (-2.77%)

    Tata Motors share price

    824.10
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -19.5 (-2.31%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    City Union Bank share price

    178.10
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    0.25 (0.14%)

    Federal Bank share price

    204.15
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -0.1 (-0.05%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,252.35
    03:40 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -11.65 (-0.92%)

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,326.85
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -33.4 (-2.46%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,876.70
    03:43 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -286 (-9.04%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    7.89
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -0.56 (-6.63%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    614.70
    03:45 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -40.85 (-6.23%)

    Angel Broking share price

    2,886.35
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -184.55 (-6.01%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,123.00
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    280.9 (5.8%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    358.85
    03:50 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    18.55 (5.45%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,630.70
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    81.1 (5.23%)

    Gillette India share price

    10,323.35
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    361.55 (3.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.000.00
      Chennai
      80,421.000.00
      Delhi
      80,573.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.