Mumbai news: Man dies after sex with 14-year-old girl in Grant Road hotel, charged with rape

A 41-year-old man died after having sex with a minor girl in a hotel in Mumbai's Grant Road area.

According to the police, the deceased, a manager with a diamond company, has been booked for rape and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the complaint of the 14-year-old girl's mother.

"He had brought the girl with him from Gujarat. The incident took place on Saturday. The hotel staff rushed him to a hospital where he died some time later. Prima facie, it seems he suffered a heart attack," a police official said on Monday, as per a PTI report.

"The child's mother came to Mumbai after being informed. She has told us the man had lured the child to Mumbai with a false promise. Further probe into the case is underway," the DB Marg police station official said.

Tamil Nadu In a separate incident, a 15-year-old girl was tortured and beaten to death allegedly by people in a house in Amjikarai in Chennai, where she was working as a caretaker for child.

The deceased, a native from Thanjavur was tortured for three months by six people of the house and was beaten to death on October 31, police said.

Amjikarai Police have booked six persons on charges of murder and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. They have been arrested and sent for judicial custody. "On November 1 a complaint was received from Sharfudeen about the death of 15 years old girl. Based on the complaint police registered a case under Section of suspicious death. Investigation revealed the 15 years old was a native from Thanjavur and she has been working as care taker for the baby of Mohammad Nishad from December 2023," according to an official information by the police.

"Also investigation revealed that injuries, including burn injuries were found on the body of girl. On following police investigation it was found that six people used to torture the girl often and she died on October 31 when she was beaten," police said.The accused have been identified as Mohammed Nishad (30), Nivetha alias Nasiya (30), Lokesh (25), Jaya Sakthi (24), Seema (39), Maheshwari (40).