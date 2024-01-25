Mumbai news: Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai is set to witness traffic snarls considering the Maratha quota march that will take place on 26 January. The Mumbai Police is yet to issue an official advisory or a detailed roadmap for the chaos that is likely to ensue in Mumbai on Republic Day 2024.

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange and thousands of his supporters are on their way to Mumbai to launch a protest on January 26. Jarange set out on a march towards Mumbai from Jalna district on January 20 with thousands of supporters, demanding that the state government grant quota to Marathas under the OBC grouping in jobs and education. The Morcha comprising several vehicles passed through Pune city on Wednesday. The march will halt in Lonavala in the evening before resuming its journey towards Mumbai on Thursday. On 25 January, heavy security was deployed at both entry and exit points of Mumbai-Pune Expressway at Lonavala. Rapid Action Force and bomb disposal squad were also stationed.

Maratha reservation supporters wanted to go towards Mumbai via Mumbai-Pune Expressway but the Police permitted them to travel through the Old Pune-Mumbai highway.

Maratha Quota protest march advisory

-According to media reports, the Maratha quota workers are likely to enter Mumbai via the Eastern Freeway in Wadala.

-They will be proceeding towards Azad Maidan in south Mumbai for an indefinite hunger, while Dadar’s Shivaji Park is another agitation venue.

-An earlier issued notification by the Mumbai Traffic Police has prohibited the plying of heavy vehicles on the south Mumbai routes during the morning and evening peak hours.

-Buses, both interstate and inter-district along with trailers and trucks, will be restricted during the daytime, and will be allowed to ply from midnight to 7am in Mumbai.

-The notification also specified that no heavy vehicles will be permitted to enter or ply on the Eastern Freeway.

-“For smooth traffic movement, all heavy vehicles are restricted to enter and ply on all types of roads in Mumbai city from 8am to 11.30am on southbound and 5pm to 9pm on northbound," read the notification.

-All heavy vehicles are restricted to enter and ply on roads in south Mumbai from 7am till midnight. They can resume travel between midnight and 7am.

-Between 11.30am and 5pm, vehicles are permitted up to the Mallet Bunder junction on the P D’Mello Road using the BPT Road, Dadar TT Junction on the Dr B A Road, Tilak Road on the RAK Road, Ram Mandir Chowk on GD Ambedkar Marg, from Western Express Highway till Mahim Junction and from Senapati Bapat Marg up to the Matunga Road railway station.

-Emergency vehicles or those in essential services are exempted.

