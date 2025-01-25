The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), Mumbai, has received approval for a 14.95 per cent hike in state transport service fares.
“The State Transport Authority directed that this fare increase will come into effect from January 25, 2025 (post-midnight of January 24, 2025),” the Maharashtra government said.
The rates were hiked as per the formula determined by the Hakim Committee, news agency ANI reported.
