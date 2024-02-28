 Mumbai news: Massive fire breaks out in Bhayandar East's slum area, firefighters reach spot | Mint
Mumbai news: Massive fire breaks out in Bhayandar East's slum area, firefighters reach spot

Mumbai news: A massive fire broke out in the slum area of Bhayandar East, Mumbai at about 4 am today. Firefighting teams are at the spot. More details are awaited.

Mumbai news: A massive fire broke out in the slum area of Bhayandar East, Mumbai at about 4 am today. Firefighting teams are at the spot. More details are awaited, according to a report by PTI.

This is a developing story, keep checking for further updates.

Published: 28 Feb 2024, 07:59 AM IST
