Mumbai news: Massive fire breaks out in Bhayandar East's slum area, firefighters reach spot

Mumbai news: Massive fire breaks out in Bhayandar East's slum area, firefighters reach spot

Livemint

  Mumbai news: A massive fire broke out in the slum area of Bhayandar East, Mumbai at about 4 am today. Firefighting teams are at the spot. More details are awaited.

Mumbai News: Massive fire broke at Bhayandar East

Mumbai news: A massive fire broke out in the slum area of Bhayandar East, Mumbai at about 4 am today. Firefighting teams are at the spot. More details are awaited, according to a report by PTI.

This is a developing story, keep checking for further updates.

