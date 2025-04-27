Mumbai news: Massive fire breaks out in Enforcement Directorate office

A major fire erupted at the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai's Ballard Estate early Sunday. The cause remains unknown.

Livemint
Updated27 Apr 2025, 07:42 AM IST
Representational image
Representational image

A major fire broke out at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area early on Sunday, said civic officials. No injuries were reported.

The fire department said it received a call about the blaze at the multistorey Kaiser-I-Hind building, which houses the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office, near the Grand Hotel on Currimbhoy Road around 2:31 am.

Fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and began firefighting operations.

Around 3:30 am, the fire was upgraded to Level-II, which is generally considered a major fire, the fire brigade control room confirmed.

A civic official said the fire was confined to the fourth floor of the five-storey building.

The official said eight fire engines, six jumbo tankers, one aerial water tower tender, one breathing apparatus van, one rescue van, one quick response vehicle, and an ambulance from the 108 service had been deployed to the spot.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official added.

(This is a developing story…)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsNewsIndiaMumbai news: Massive fire breaks out in Enforcement Directorate office
MoreLess
First Published:27 Apr 2025, 07:04 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in News

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.