A large fire has consumed the V Logistics warehouse in Bhiwandi, near Mumbai. The blaze began last night and continues to rage, leaving only the structure standing amid thick black smoke. Efforts to control the fire are ongoing.
A massive fire has engulfed a warehouse near Mumbai, completely destroying the V Logistics facility in Bhiwandi taluka, approximately 40 km from the city, NDTV reported.
The report said the fire broke out last night and continues to burn as efforts to control it are underway. This morning's visuals showed only the warehouse's structure remaining, with thick plumes of black smoke rising into the air.
Six fire engines from Bhiwandi, Kalyan, and Thane have been deployed to control the blaze, reported NDTV.