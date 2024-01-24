Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's grandnephew Rohit Pawar has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before the agency today, 24 January, Wednesday, for questioning in connection with the Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) Bank scam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Wednesday NCP-Sharad Pawar faction leader Rohit Pawar said, “I am carrying all the files and documents that the agency had asked for. I will answer all the questions of ED and will support them. The ED officials are just doing their work, I don't have anything against them."

"I am ready to support them in every possible way. If all this is done to put pressure on me, they have done this experiment on the wrong person. I am not scared of anyone. I don't think they are going to arrest me but we will fight...", Pawar added before entering the ED premises in Mumbai.

Security has been beefed up at the ED office in Mumbai as the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP staged a protest outside the probe agency office on Wednesday.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar and NCP working president Supriya Sule was also seen arriving at the party office in Mumbai.

On Tuesday, Rohit Pawar said that he will be cooperating with the central investigating agency. He urged everyone to keep supporting Sharad Pawar in case the ED takes any wrong action against him.

On Tuesday, a poster surfaced on social media asking people to turn up at the ED office in huge numbers.

"I will come wherever you call me. I am the heir of a storm. I will blow you apart," the poster read along with a picture of the NCP MLA.

The Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) Bank scam case relates to the alleged fraudulent disbursal of loans amounting to 25,000 crores. The case triggered the filing of a PIL Petition in the Bombay High Court by four persons. The PIL shed light on the alleged modus operandi of the fraud.

In the petition, it was alleged that some sugar mills defaulted on the loans, which were given without due diligence. Those sugar mills were attached by the MSC banks and auctioned to various office bearers of the bank and politicians. Acting on the PIL the Bombay High Court ordered the registration of a case.

The Economic Offences Wing(EOW), which is under the Maharashtra government, investigated the case. When EOW filed a closure report in 2020 in the Bombay Session Court, ED filed an intervention petition against the closure report and started an investigation.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

