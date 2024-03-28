Mumbai news: Parts of Maharashtra's capital city plunge into darkness amid power outage
Mumbai News: Parts of south Mumbai experienced power shortage on Thursday after 8:35 pm. The officials have said that efforts are on to restore electricity supply in affected areas of Maharashtra's capital city
Mumbai news: Pockets of south Mumbai, including localities like Mahapalika Marg, Marine Lines and Crawford Market, experienced outage on Thursday night. Power outage in parts of Maharashtra's capital city was witnessed from about 8:35 pm, officials told PTI.
