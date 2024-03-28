Mumbai News: Parts of south Mumbai experienced power shortage on Thursday after 8:35 pm. The officials have said that efforts are on to restore electricity supply in affected areas of Maharashtra's capital city

Mumbai news: Pockets of south Mumbai, including localities like Mahapalika Marg, Marine Lines and Crawford Market, experienced outage on Thursday night. Power outage in parts of Maharashtra's capital city was witnessed from about 8:35 pm, officials told PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of now, efforts are on for supply resumption. Mumbai has an inlanding system which generally ensures continuity in power supply. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Localities around the Mahapalika Marg, GT Hospital, Crawford Market and Marine Lines witnessed power outage from 2035 hrs onwards and the restoration of supply started only past 2105 hrs.

The snag was triggered by a tripping in a supply line, the power discom Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking said. A BEST spokesperson said a 33 Kilovolt feeder from Tata Power’s Carnac Bunder facility, which comes to the G T Hospital receiving station operated by it tripped, resulting in the electricity outage. The power supply has been fully restored now, the spokesperson said.

Tata Power, in a late night statement, said the electricity supply was affected due to 33KV cable fault of BEST. The supply was restored through an alternate source from the Tata Power grid, added the statement. The financial capital has an islanding system which generally ensures continuity in power supply. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

