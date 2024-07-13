Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his aim is to make Maharashtra world’s big financial powerhouse and to make Mumbai global fintech capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development projects in Mumbai on Saturday. Speaking at the event, PM Modi said, "My aim is to make Maharashtra world’s big financial powerhouse and to make Mumbai global fintech capital." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said, “Maharashtra has a glorious history, Maharashtra has a strong present and Maharashtra has dreams of a prosperous future. Maharashtra is a state which has a very big role in building a developed India. Maharashtra has the power of industry, Maharashtra has the power of agriculture, Maharashtra has the power of the finance sector."

“This power has made Mumbai the financial hub of the country. Now my goal is to use this power of Maharashtra to make Maharashtra the biggest economic powerhouse of the world," PM Modi said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Prime Minister said small and big investors welcomed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s third term with enthusiasm. "People are aware that only the NDA government can provide stability," he said.

The development projects launched in Mumbai on Saturday are expected to "enhance connectivity, significantly upgrade the city's infrastructure and greatly benefit its citizens".

Projects inaugurated by PM Modi in Mumbai on June 13: 1. PM Modi launched and dedicated to the nation and lay the foundation stone for multiple projects related to the road, railways and ports sector worth more than ₹29,400 crore in Goregaon, Mumbai, on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. He visited the Indian Newspaper Society (INS) Secretariat at G-Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai to inaugurate the INS Towers.

3. He laid the foundation stone for Thane-Borivali Tunnel Project worth Rs. 16,600 crore.

4. He laid the foundation stone for Tunnel work at Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR) Project worth over Rs. 6300 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. The PM also laid the foundation stone for Kalyan Yard Remodelling and Gati Shakti Multi Modal Cargo Terminal at Turbhe in Navi Mumbai. Kalyan Yard will help in the segregation of long distance and suburban traffic.

6. He also dedicated to the nation the New Platforms at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Extension of Platform no. 10 & 11 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Station.

7. He launched the Mukhyamantri Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana with an outlay of around Rs. 5600 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!