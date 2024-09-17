Immersion processions for Lord Ganesh idols began in Mumbai and Maharashtra, concluding the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Mumbai Police enforced traffic diversions and restrictions to manage large crowds and ensure safety during the celebrations.

On Tuesday morning, processions for the immersion of Lord Ganesh idols commenced in Mumbai and across Maharashtra, marked by tight security and vibrant celebrations as the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival reached its conclusion.

The festival, which began on September 7, is wrapping up with Anant Chaturdashi on Tuesday.

To manage the anticipated large crowds during the Visarjan processions, the Mumbai Police have issued a traffic advisoryand implemented various traffic diversions throughout the city to facilitate the grand immersion ceremonies.

Closed areas However, several areas in South Mumbai will be closed, including Colaba, Nathalal Parekh Marg, Captain Prakash Pethe Marg, and Rambhau Salgaonkar Marg.

Additionally, vehicle access will be restricted on Mahapalika Marg outside CSMT railway station and on various roads in Kalbadevi, such as JSS Road, Vitthalbhai Patel Road, and Baba Saheb Jaykar Road, among others.

Restrictions around Railway Overbridges The Mumbai Police have introduced new regulations for Railway Overbridges (ROBs), restricting the number of people crossing at any given time to 100. For safety reasons, processions, dancing, and the use of loudspeakers on these bridges are also prohibited.

While the Coastal Road will remain open for vehicles traveling from North to South Mumbai, other major routes such as the Eastern Freeway, P D'Mello Road, CSMT Junction Road, and Princess Street will also stay accessible.

Heavy traffic in these areas Heavy traffic is expected around Girgaon Chowpatty and nearby areas, including Girgaon, Thakurdwar, VP Road, SVP Road, and Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road in Kalbadevi. Significant congestion is also anticipated in Cuffe Parade, Badhwar Park in Colaba, Metro Junction near CSMT, and areas in Bhendi Bazaar, Pydhonie, and DB Marg.

In Nagpada, heavy traffic is likely at Agripada, Saat Rasta Junction, Khada Parsee Junction, NM Joshi Marg, and Mumbai Central Junction. Motorists are advised to use main roads such as Dr. BA Road, Lalbaug Flyover Bridge, Sir JJ Flyover, and the Coastal Road as alternatives to the congested inner streets.

High security Over 24,000 police personnel have been deployed in Mumbai to ensure safety during the Ganesh immersion processions, officials reported. Thousands of household and public Ganesh idols will be immersed at 204 artificial ponds across the city, as well as in 69 natural water bodies including Girgaon, Dadar, Juhu, Marve, and Aksa beaches.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has mobilized more than 12,000 officials and staff, set up 71 control rooms, and stationed 761 lifeguards along with 48 speed boats at the city’s beaches. Citizens are advised to avoid entering deep waters and to be cautious of marine species such as 'blue button jellyfish' and 'stingrays' present along Mumbai's coastline, with immediate first aid recommended for fish stings.

Mumbai police will use drone surveillance at key immersion sites such as Girgaon Chowpatty, Dadar, Bandra, Juhu, Versova, Powai Lake, and Madh Island, supported by over 8,000 CCTVs. In addition to local police, the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), quick response teams (QRT), riot control police (RCP), and other security forces have been enlisted. Over 2,500 traffic police personnel will manage vehicle movement, with some roads restricted, one-way, or diverted.

To ensure efficient coordination, 192 control rooms and 66 observation towers have been set up across various administrative areas. To encourage eco-friendly celebrations, the BMC has introduced a QR code system for locating nearby artificial ponds. Citizens can scan the code or visit BMC's website for directions via Google Maps.