Mumbai news: Woman dead, 4 injured as portion of building collapses in Grant Road; many trapped

A 70-year-old woman died and four others were injured after a portion of a building collapsed in Mumbai's Grant Road on Saturday.

The incident took place around 11am at four-storey Rubinissa Manzil located at Sleater Road on Grant Road.

At least eight people are still trapped in the building and operations are underway to rescue them.

13 people including six men, six women and one child were rescued by the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

According to BMC, a portion of balcony and slab on the second and third floor partially collapsed.

“Seven to eight people are stranded on the fourth floor of the building. Rescue operation is underway,” said BMC.

The deceased woman is yet to be identified. She was declared brought dead upon arrival in the hospital.

Those injured include Atul Shaha (55), Nikesh Shaha (26) and Vijay Aanand (25)

They have been admitted to Bhatia Hospital.