Business News/ News / India/  Mumbai news: Railways to continue Special Train services, revises timetable for over 80 suburban train services

Mumbai news: Railways to continue Special Train services, revises timetable for over 80 suburban train services

Livemint

Mumbai news: The Central Railways shared a list of special trains whose services have been extended. Their timetable have also been shared.

Mumbai news: Railways to continue Special Train services

The Central Railways extended services of various special trains, offering hundreds of trips and seamless travel. The Central Railway also announced revised timings for Mumbai Main Line suburban trains. According to reports, around 83 suburban trains will now operate at revised timings on the main line. Here's are details.

Special Train services

Dadar-Bhusaval-Dadar Special Train with 104 trips. Check details here

Pune-Harangul Daily Specials (Train No. 01487/01488) with 184 trips. Check details here

Solapur-Tirupati Weekly Specials (Train No. 01437/01438) with 26 trips. Check details here

Pune-Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur Daily Specials (Train No. 01023/01024) with 184 trips. Check details here

Nagpur-Madgaon Bi-weekly Specials (Train No. 01139/01140) with 52 trips. Check details here

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Solapur Weekly Specials (Train No. 01435/01436) with 28 trips. Check details here

Khandwa-Sanawad 5-Days a Week Specials (Train No. 01091/01092) with 130 trips. Check details here

Dadar-Gorakhpur 4-Days a Week Specials (Train Nos. 01027/01028) with 106 trips. Check details here

Dadar-Ballia Tri-weekly Specials (Train No. 01025/01026) with 78 trips. Check details here

Badnera-Nashik Daily Unreserved Specials (Train No. 01211/01212) with 184 trips. Check details here

Solapur-Daund Daily Unreserved Specials (Train No. 01461/01462) with 184 trips. Check details here

Solapur-Kalaburagi Daily Unreserved Specials (Train No. 01463/01464) with 184 trips. Check details here

Revised timetable of 80+ trains

Railways have reportedly revised the timetable of more than 80 trains running over its Central Railway (CR) zone. This new timing will be effective from October 5, 2024 (Saturday), ET Now reported. Under CR, a total of five divisions are there. These are – Mumbai Division, Pune Division, Bhusawal Division, Solapur Division, and Nagpur Division.

Meanwhile, the Indian Express reported that 21 trains that previously originated or terminated at Dadar will now run up to Parel. Moreover, trains that previously originated or terminated at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) will now be shifted to Dadar to reduce pressure on CSMT.

