A fresh spell of rain is bringing relief to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) from the scorching October heat. The Regional Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert, forecasting thunderstorms and heavy rain.

Mumbai city and adjoining areas received major relief from the scorching October heat on Wednesday, thanks to a fresh spell of showers accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

The Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) issued a yellow alert today for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad. For Thursday, a yellow alert is issued for Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Pune.

"Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall & gusty winds (30-40kmph) at isolated places are very likely," said RMC.

Several areas in Mumbai witnessed cloudy weather.

According to the RMC forecast for the next 24 hours, Mumbai is likely to see a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of rain/thunderstorm towards evening/night.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius.

“A huge rain band tracking westwards is likely to give a very heavy rain spell for the next 1-2 hours, and residents are advised to stay indoors. Panvel, Kamothe, Navi Mumbai getting battered by very heavy rains. Soon, more areas in MMR will get intense rain [sic]," weather enthusiast Rushikesh Agre said in a post on X.

Several X users also reacted joyfully as rains brought relief from heat and pollution.

“There’s something special about you. When you arrive, the city feels different, more alive. I have so many beautiful memories with you — the smell of the earth after the first rain, long walks under grey skies, and the sound of raindrops hitting my window. You’ve made some of the best moments of my life even better [sic]," posted a social media user. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, in a post on X, IMD said that heavy rainfall likely to occur over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa, South Interior Karnataka, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe, Tamil Nadu & Lakshadweep today.