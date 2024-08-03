Dismissed Mumbai police officer and accused in the ₹ 100 crore extortion case, Sachin Waze on Friday said that he has written a letter to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and submitted all the evidence.

"Whatever has happened, the proof is there. The money used to go through his (Anil Deshmukh) PA, CBI has the proof, and I have also written a letter to Devendra Fadnavis. I have submitted all the evidence. In the letter that I wrote, I also gave the name of Jayant Patil. I am ready for that (NARCO test)," Waze told ANI.

Sachin Waze is also implicated in the 2021 Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren murder case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a corruption case against Deshmukh after accusations surfaced that, during his tenure as home minister, he had instructed police officers to collect ₹100 crore per month from bar owners. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Deshmukh was subsequently arrested but later granted bail. In July, NCP-SP leader Anil Deshmukh accused Devendra Fadnavis of asking him to write four affidavits against Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, Ajit Pawar and Anil Parab.

“Three years ago Devendra Fadnavis sent a man to me and asked me to write four affidavits. I was asked to make written allegations against Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, Ajit Pawar and Anil Parab. Devendra Fadnavis sent the affidavits and asked me to sign them. I was told that if I did this, then neither ED nor CBI would come after me," said Waze.

Fadnavis dismissed the accusations, asserting that he would not tolerate any personal allegations made against him. Anil Deshmukh, the former Home Minister of Maharashtra, was arrested by the ED in 2021 on suspicion of money laundering and spent several months in jail.

Sachin Waze was arrested by the NIA in March 2021 in connection with the discovery of explosives in a car parked near Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai. Waze is the main suspect in placing the explosives-laden vehicle near Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's house, Antilia, on February 25, 2021.

Responding to Waze's remarks, Anil Deshmukh said, “5-6 days back, I had levelled allegations against Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, that 3 years ago he attempted to send the then CM Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray to jail and came to me with a false affidavit. I revealed this to the public."

"What Sachin Waze did today is a new tactic by Devendra Fadnavis. Bombay High Court had said about Sachin Waze that he is a man with criminal background, he has been arrested on two murder charges, and he is still lodged in jail. Such a man with a criminal background can't be believed, his statement can't be trusted - Bombay High Cout judgement states the same…," he added.