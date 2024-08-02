Mumbai News: Salesman kills physiotherapist wife, jumps to death from building in Goregaon

A couple in Goregaon (West) was found dead in a housing society on Friday morning. Mumbai Police suspect the 57-year-old salesman ended his life by jumping off a building after allegedly killing his physiotherapist wife.

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published2 Aug 2024, 10:58 PM IST
Mumbai police said they are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of the deaths of the victims, who have been identified as Kishor Pednekar, a gym equipment salesman, and his wife Rajeshree.

Mumbai police said they are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of the deaths of the victims, who have been identified as Kishor Pednekar, a gym equipment salesman, and his wife Rajeshree.

According to the Mumbai police, the watchman at a bank’s office on the ground floor of the G+4 floor Topiwala CHS, B-Wing, informed the police control room about a man lying on the society’s premises with a serious head injury.

"The incident came to light at 5:30am in Jawahar Nagar area. Pednekar killed his wife Rajeshree and then committed suicide by jumping off a building," PTI quoted Mumbai police as saying

"Pednekar was found lying on the road in front of Topiwala Mansion. He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Calls to his wife to inform about the death went unanswered and the couple's flat was found locked. We found its key in a locket Pednekar was wearing," the police added.

When the flat was opened, Pednekar's wife Rajeshree was found lying in the hall, and she too was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, he said.

Police said Rajashree worked at a physiotherapy centre at Malad Centre.

The police said prima facie it seems that Pednekar allegedly strangled her to death in the wee hours of Friday, perhaps after a possible argument, and then, after locking her inside, he allegedly jumped from the third floor of the society.

"The couple's son, who works in Delhi, has been informed about the deaths. An accidental death case has been registered at Goregaon police station and further probe is underway," he said.

 

First Published:2 Aug 2024, 10:58 PM IST
