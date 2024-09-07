Mumbai news: Speeding car kills Ganpati Mandal worker, injures another

As the 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi began in full-swing in Maharashtra, a speeding car hit workers of the Mulund Cha Raja Ganpati Mandal. The crash caused death of one person died, while another person has been severely injured, Mumbai police said on Saturday.

According to news agency ANI, citing Mumbai police, two workers of Ganpati Mandal were hit by a speeding car at 4 AM, leading to the death of one person, and leaving another in critical condition.

A case has been registered with the Navghar police, who are searching for the driver.

According to the Mumbai police's statement, two workers of Mulund Cha Raja Ganpati Mandal were hit by a speeding car, one died, and one is in critical condition.

"The incident happened at 4:00 am. Police have registered a case and are searching for the car driver," said a statement by Mumbai Police.