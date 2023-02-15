This Indian city ranks 2nd in 10 most polluted cities list. Hint: Not Delhi
- The list released by Swiss air tracking index IQAir (a real-time worldwide air quality monitor), shows that Mumbai ranks second in the list of ten most polluted cities in the world.
Indian cities have almost always landed on the ten most polluted cites in the world list. More often than not the Indian city featuring on that list has been national capital Delhi. Air pollution in Delhi has been an acute problem for the residents and the government alike.
