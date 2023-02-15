Indian cities have almost always landed on the ten most polluted cites in the world list. More often than not the Indian city featuring on that list has been national capital Delhi. Air pollution in Delhi has been an acute problem for the residents and the government alike.

However, a recently released list of the ten most polluted cities in the world does not include Delhi. This time the rank was secured by Maharashtra's capital city- Mumbai.

The list released by Swiss air tracking index IQAir (a real-time worldwide air quality monitor), shows that Mumbai ranks second in the list of ten most polluted cities in the world.

Notably, on 29 January, Mumbai had ranked 10th on the list, quickly moving up to the top of the list by 2 February. The air quality of Mumbai had a fair crest and trough before aiding the city to become the second most polluted one on 13 February.

Delhi, however, did not even feature in the list at all.

What is IQAir?

IQAir is a Swiss air tracking index and a real-time worldwide air quality monitor. It collaborates with UNEP and Greenpeace and measures air quality in India using data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The cities are categorised into 'healthy', unhealthy', and 'hazardous' as per US air quality index (AQI) standards, which are more stringent than in India.

10 most-polluted cities in the world

1. Lahore (Pakistan)

2. Mumbai (India)

3. Kabul (Afghanistan)

4. Kaohsiung (Taiwan)

5. Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan)

6. Accra (Ghana)

7. Krakow (Poland)

8. Doha (Qatar)

9. Astana (Kazakhstan)

10. Santiago (Chile)

Mumbai Air quality

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the air quality of the financial capital of India remained int he poor and very poor category from November through till January.

The data also showed that the air quality was far worse than the previous three winter Mumbai had witnessed.

Dust generated from construction work and vehicular emissions further worsened Mumbai's Air Quality Index.

According to a 2020 research by National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) and IIT-B, road or construction dust contributed to more than 71 per cent of the particulate matter load in Mumbai’s air. Factories, power plants, airports, and waste dumps generated the rest.