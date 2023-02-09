Mumbai news: Traffic to be diverted on 10 Feb in view of PM Modi's visit
- PM Modi will visit Mumbai to launch two Vande Bharat trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus
In view of the visit by PM Modi, Mumbai Police on Thursday announced some traffic diversions for Friday. The police said that the traffic will be diverted on Eastern Freeway from P D’Mello Road, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, and roads leading to these localities around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) shall be regulated and controlled from 2.45 PM to 4.50 PM.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×