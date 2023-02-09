In view of the visit by PM Modi, Mumbai Police on Thursday announced some traffic diversions for Friday. The police said that the traffic will be diverted on Eastern Freeway from P D’Mello Road, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, and roads leading to these localities around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) shall be regulated and controlled from 2.45 PM to 4.50 PM.

The police also citied the railway function organized by the Central railway on Friday.

Mumbai Police announced that vehicles from CSMT junction going to Chembur through Eastern Freeway shall proceed through DN Road towards Sir JJ flyover to Dadar, Matunga, and towards Chembur using Eastern Express Highway

“Vehicles from Churchgate railway station going towards Chembur through Eastern Freeway shall proceed through V Nariman Road towards CTO Junction and from there towards Hazarimal Somani Marg, CSMT Junction, Sir JJ flyover, Dadar, Matunga and proceed towards Chembur using Eastern Express Highway," the police statement added.

Vehicles from Cuffe Parade, Navy Nagar will be routed from Nathalal Parekh Marg towards Badhwar Park junction, Bhosle Marg, Mantralaya-Godrej junction, Dr. Ambedkar Junction, CTO junction, Hazarimal Somani Marg, CSMT Junction and will proceed towards Dadar using Sir JJ flyover.

Vehicles going towards CSMT, Colaba, and Churchgate through Eastern Freeway will be allowed to proceed through Mankhurd - Chembur- Chedda Naagar by using Eastern Express Highway and further using the Sir JJ flyover.

PM Modi will visit Mumbai to launch two Vande Bharat trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

"Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Train and Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Train, are the two trains that will be flagged off by the Prime Minister at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai. This will be an important step towards fulfilling the Prime Minister's vision of building better, efficient, and passenger-friendly transport infrastructure for New India," the official statement said.