In view of the visit by PM Modi, Mumbai Police on Thursday announced some traffic diversions for Friday. The police said that the traffic will be diverted on Eastern Freeway from P D’Mello Road, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, and roads leading to these localities around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) shall be regulated and controlled from 2.45 PM to 4.50 PM.

