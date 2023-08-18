Mumbai news: Train runs over man who fell on railway tracks after being assaulted by couple | Video1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 10:09 PM IST
The accused couple Avinash Mane and Sheetal Mane will face charges under culpable homicide not amounting to murder
A recent video from the Sion Railway station in Mumbai is breaking the internet in which a man can be run over by a train after being assaulted by a couple. As per the reports, the incident occurred on Sunday, when 26-year-old Dinesh Rathod fell after the altercation with Avinash Mane and his wife Sheetal Mane turned ugly and the couple started assaulting Dinesh.
Mumbai Railway Police has confirmed the incident and based on the CCTV footage has arrested the couple. Avinash Mane and his wife Sheetal Mane will face charges under culpable homicide not amounting to murder, the reports mentioned.
Social media expresses outrage over the incident
The social media expressed outrage over the incident with some people asking the authorities to take strict action against the couple, while others pointed out the lack of safety mechanisms at the railways station.
“Not culpable to murder. This is no less than murder. May b the couple hired some strong laywer with a hit using an umbrella and a slap !," one user said. “This is sad. Crores are spent but there is no safety barrier from the tracks. Before high speed, safety should come first. What happened to the investigation on Odisha tragedy?," another user mentioned.
“Very tragic, this incident is a reminder that how life can change in a moment and mental impact is unmeasurable," a X user said.