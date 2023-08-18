A recent video from the Sion Railway station in Mumbai is breaking the internet in which a man can be run over by a train after being assaulted by a couple. As per the reports, the incident occurred on Sunday, when 26-year-old Dinesh Rathod fell after the altercation with Avinash Mane and his wife Sheetal Mane turned ugly and the couple started assaulting Dinesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sheetal Mane alleged that Dinesh tried to touch her inappropriately and after a heated exchange she started hitting him with an umbrella. Avinash slapped Dinesh after which he lost his balance and fell on the tracks.

The crowd was now looking at Dinesh, who was still lying on the tracks and the train was also approaching. In the video, some people can be seen signaling at the train to stop, but as Dinesh Rathod was struggling to get up, the train ran over him. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai Railway Police has confirmed the incident and based on the CCTV footage has arrested the couple. Avinash Mane and his wife Sheetal Mane will face charges under culpable homicide not amounting to murder, the reports mentioned.

Social media expresses outrage over the incident The social media expressed outrage over the incident with some people asking the authorities to take strict action against the couple, while others pointed out the lack of safety mechanisms at the railways station.

“Not culpable to murder. This is no less than murder. May b the couple hired some strong laywer with a hit using an umbrella and a slap !," one user said. “This is sad. Crores are spent but there is no safety barrier from the tracks. Before high speed, safety should come first. What happened to the investigation on Odisha tragedy?," another user mentioned. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Very tragic, this incident is a reminder that how life can change in a moment and mental impact is unmeasurable," a X user said.