Mumbai news: Train services disrupted between Mankhurd and Vashi, says Central Railway

  • Mumbai news: Train services disrupted between Mankhurd and Vashi, says Central Railway

Livemint
Published31 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST
Mumbai news: The Central Railway said services disrupted between Mankhurd and Vashi(HT)

The Central Railway said on Saturday that services were disrupted between Mankhurd and Vashi on the Harbour Line "s due to a broken Overhead Equipment (OHE)".

"We regret to inform you that there is a disruption in services due to a broken Overhead Equipment (OHE) between Mankhurd and Vashi on the Harbour Line," the Central Railway said.

“During this period, passengers are allowed to travel via the Transharbour Line using the same tickets and passes. This arrangement will be in place until the issue with the OHE is resolved,” the Central Railways was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:31 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaMumbai news: Train services disrupted between Mankhurd and Vashi, says Central Railway

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.80
    03:58 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.13%)

    Bandhan Bank

    200.70
    03:54 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    6.7 (3.45%)

    GAIL India

    237.55
    03:53 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    5.45 (2.35%)

    HDFC Bank

    1,632.95
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -5.55 (-0.34%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    472.50
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    33.45 (7.62%)

    Jindal Stainless

    792.00
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    55.55 (7.54%)

    Au Small Finance Bank

    688.85
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    48.05 (7.5%)

    Radico Khaitan

    1,944.90
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    126.95 (6.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,801.000.00
      Chennai
      73,225.000.00
      Delhi
      74,233.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,081.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue