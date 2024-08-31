Hello User
Mumbai news: Train services disrupted between Mankhurd and Vashi, says Central Railway

Mumbai news: Train services disrupted between Mankhurd and Vashi, says Central Railway

Livemint

  • Mumbai news: Train services disrupted between Mankhurd and Vashi, says Central Railway

Mumbai news: The Central Railway said services disrupted between Mankhurd and Vashi

The Central Railway said on Saturday that services were disrupted between Mankhurd and Vashi on the Harbour Line "s due to a broken Overhead Equipment (OHE)".

"We regret to inform you that there is a disruption in services due to a broken Overhead Equipment (OHE) between Mankhurd and Vashi on the Harbour Line," the Central Railway said.

“During this period, passengers are allowed to travel via the Transharbour Line using the same tickets and passes. This arrangement will be in place until the issue with the OHE is resolved," the Central Railways was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

