Mumbai news: Train services suspended between Kasara and Titwala stations after heavy rains. Check details

At around 6.30 am, soil came on tracks between Atgaon and Thansit stations due to heavy trains, and a tree fell, blocking tracks near Vashind station, disrupting rail traffic on the busy Kalyan-Kasara route.

Livemint
First Published7 Jul 2024, 02:41 PM IST
Restoration work was underway, and efforts were being made to clear the tracks as soon as possible, the official said.
Restoration work was underway, and efforts were being made to clear the tracks as soon as possible, the official said.(Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Local train services between Kasara and Titwala stations in Maharashtra's Thane district adjoining Mumbai were suspended on Sunday morning following heavy rains and a tree fall, officials said.

At around 6.30 am, soil came on tracks between Atgaon and Thansit stations due to heavy trains, and a tree fell, blocking tracks near Vashind station, disrupting rail traffic on the busy Kalyan-Kasara route, they said.

"Train services between Kasara and Titwala have been suspended temporarily," a spokesperson of the Central Railway (CR) said.

The tracks were declared unsafe at around 6.30 am, the official said.

Another CR spokesperson said an overhead equipment (OHE) pole tilted, and the pantograph of the Mumbai-bound Punjab Mail train got entangled near Vashind.

Restoration work was underway, and efforts were being made to clear the tracks as soon as possible, the official said.

According to CR, trains were diverted via the Kalyan-Lonavala-Pune-Miraj-Londa-Madgaon route due to waterlogging in the Vasind-Khadavli section.

There are reports of waterlogging on tracks between Vashind and Khadavli stations.

Long-distance trains got diverted or short-terminated, it stated.

Suburban services are considered the lifeline of Mumbai and neighbouring areas, including Thane, Palghar and Raigad.

More than 30 lakh commuters travel daily on the CR's suburban network.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:7 Jul 2024, 02:41 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaMumbai news: Train services suspended between Kasara and Titwala stations after heavy rains. Check details

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

324.00
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
6.65 (2.1%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.20
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
11.15 (4.02%)

Tata Steel

174.75
03:58 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.85%)

HDFC Bank

1,648.10
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-78.5 (-4.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

3,226.70
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
284.8 (9.68%)

B E M L

5,066.20
03:54 PM | 5 JUL 2024
412.35 (8.86%)

HBL Power Systems

569.80
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
39.9 (7.53%)

The New India Assurance Company

273.75
03:56 PM | 5 JUL 2024
17.85 (6.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,020.00-73.00
    Chennai
    74,819.0072.00
    Delhi
    74,529.00-435.00
    Kolkata
    74,819.00-218.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.92/L0.17
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue