Mumbai train services suspended on section of suburban network after heavy rains; full update here

Local train services between Kasara and Titwala stations in Maharashtra's Thane district were suspended due to heavy rains and a tree fall. Tracks were blocked near Vashind station, affecting the Kalyan-Kasara route.

Livemint
First Published7 Jul 2024, 10:51 AM IST
Passengers ride a train in Mumbai, India. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg (Representative Image)
Passengers ride a train in Mumbai, India. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg (Representative Image)(Bloomberg)

Local train services between Kasara and Titwala stations in Maharashtra's Thane district, which adjoins Mumbai, were suspended on Sunday morning following heavy rains and a tree fall.

As reported by PTI citing officials, “At around 6.30 am, soil came on tracks between Atgaon and Thansit stations due to heavy trains and a tree fall blocked tracks near Vashind station, disrupting rail traffic on the busy Kalyan-Kasara route.”

Also Read: Mumbai: ‘Mega Block’ on July 7, Central Railway diverts and cancels trains. Check affected routes here

"Train services between Kasara and Titwala have been suspended temporarily," a spokesperson of the Central Railway (CR) said.

The tracks were declared unsafe at around 6.30 am, the official said.

Another Central Railway spokesperson said that an overhead equipment (OHE) pole had tilted, causing the pantograph of a train to become entangled near Vashind.

Efforts to restore normalcy were ongoing, with teams working diligently to clear the tracks swiftly, the official stated.

Suburban services are vital to Mumbai and neighboring regions such as Thane, Palghar, and Raigad, serving as a lifeline for daily commuters. Over 30 lakh passengers rely on Central Railway's suburban network every day.

What IMD says..

On Sunday morning, Mumbai and its surrounding regions experienced moderate to heavy rain showers.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts these conditions to persist throughout the day across both the city and its suburbs.

Also Read: Weather today: IMD issues red alert for heavy rains in Uttarakhand; orange warning in Maharashtra and 3 other states

Over the next week, Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are expected to experience light to moderate rains accompanied by occasional thunderstorms. This welcomed precipitation follows a very hot and humid summer, significantly lowering the city's temperature.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:7 Jul 2024, 10:51 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaMumbai train services suspended on section of suburban network after heavy rains; full update here

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

324.00
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
6.65 (2.1%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.20
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
11.15 (4.02%)

Tata Steel

174.75
03:58 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.85%)

HDFC Bank

1,648.10
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-78.5 (-4.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

3,226.70
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
284.8 (9.68%)

B E M L

5,066.20
03:54 PM | 5 JUL 2024
412.35 (8.86%)

HBL Power Systems

569.80
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
39.9 (7.53%)

The New India Assurance Company

273.75
03:56 PM | 5 JUL 2024
17.85 (6.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,020.00-73.00
    Chennai
    74,819.0072.00
    Delhi
    74,529.00-435.00
    Kolkata
    74,819.00-218.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.92/L0.17
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue