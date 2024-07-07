Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Mumbai train services suspended on section of suburban network after heavy rains; full update here

Mumbai train services suspended on section of suburban network after heavy rains; full update here

Livemint

Local train services between Kasara and Titwala stations in Maharashtra's Thane district were suspended due to heavy rains and a tree fall. Tracks were blocked near Vashind station, affecting the Kalyan-Kasara route.

Passengers ride a train in Mumbai, India. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg (Representative Image)

Local train services between Kasara and Titwala stations in Maharashtra's Thane district, which adjoins Mumbai, were suspended on Sunday morning following heavy rains and a tree fall.

As reported by PTI citing officials, “At around 6.30 am, soil came on tracks between Atgaon and Thansit stations due to heavy trains and a tree fall blocked tracks near Vashind station, disrupting rail traffic on the busy Kalyan-Kasara route."

Also Read: Mumbai: ‘Mega Block’ on July 7, Central Railway diverts and cancels trains. Check affected routes here

"Train services between Kasara and Titwala have been suspended temporarily," a spokesperson of the Central Railway (CR) said.

The tracks were declared unsafe at around 6.30 am, the official said.

Another Central Railway spokesperson said that an overhead equipment (OHE) pole had tilted, causing the pantograph of a train to become entangled near Vashind.

Efforts to restore normalcy were ongoing, with teams working diligently to clear the tracks swiftly, the official stated.

Suburban services are vital to Mumbai and neighboring regions such as Thane, Palghar, and Raigad, serving as a lifeline for daily commuters. Over 30 lakh passengers rely on Central Railway's suburban network every day.

What IMD says..

On Sunday morning, Mumbai and its surrounding regions experienced moderate to heavy rain showers.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts these conditions to persist throughout the day across both the city and its suburbs.

Also Read: Weather today: IMD issues red alert for heavy rains in Uttarakhand; orange warning in Maharashtra and 3 other states

Over the next week, Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are expected to experience light to moderate rains accompanied by occasional thunderstorms. This welcomed precipitation follows a very hot and humid summer, significantly lowering the city's temperature.

(With inputs from PTI)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.