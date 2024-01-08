Two men were detained by Panvel Taluka Police for illegally trying to enter the farmhouse of superstar Salman Khan in Panvel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“A case has been registered at Panvel Rural Police Station against two people for trying to enter Salman Khan's Arpita Farm House in Waze, New Panvel. Further investigation is being done," said Anil Patil, Inspector, Panvel Taluka Police Station to news agency ANI.

As per Inspector Anil Patil, the accused were caught trespassing inside Salman's Arpita farmhouse by guards on January 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After being caught, the men gave out their fake names and addresses. The two are currently in police custody. As reported by various media outlets the two people who were arrested have been identified as Ajesh Kumar Gila and Gurusevaksingh Sikh. Both individuals are reported to be residents of Punjab.

Salman Khan has been provided with Y+ category security by the Mumbai police as the actor is perceived to be under threat. The Maharashtra State government took this step after the actor received a threat letter from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Earlier last year in November, Bollywood Actor Salman Khan has received a threat through a Facebook post after which his security has been reviewed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, In an X post, Salman Khan said it was "cool" to see Modi enjoy the clean and stunning beaches of Lakshadweep.

"And the best part is that yeh hamare India mein hain," the "Tiger 3" star wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is basking in the success of 'Tiger 3'. The film, which was directed by Maneesh Sharma, grossed over ₹466.63 crore at the box office. In the film, Salman shared the screen space with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film is currently streaming on Prime Video. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Salman is also in the news for his "Bigg Boss" hosting stint. In the latest episode of 'Bigg Boss 17', the 'Dabangg' star humbly requested the makers of the episode to make special arrangements for fans to live inside the Bigg Boss house after the finale.

*With Agency Inputs

