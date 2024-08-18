Mumbai News: Two priests attacked with sticks and knives, probe underway

Two priests, who were returning from worship, were attacked in Mumbai on Saturday night, said police.

The priests were attacked by five people with sticks and knives, reported ANI quoting Mumbai police.

However, they suffered minor injuries in this attack.

“As soon as the information of the attack was received, the police reached the spot, by then the accused had fled from the spot after attacking,” said police.

So far, two people have been detained in connection with the attack and searches are underway for the rest.