Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Mumbai News: Two priests attacked with sticks and knives, probe underway

Mumbai News: Two priests attacked with sticks and knives, probe underway

Livemint

  • The priests suffered minor injuries in the attack. Two people have been detained and searches are underway for the rest.

Image for representational purpose.

Two priests, who were returning from worship, were attacked in Mumbai on Saturday night, said police.

The priests were attacked by five people with sticks and knives, reported ANI quoting Mumbai police.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

However, they suffered minor injuries in this attack.

“As soon as the information of the attack was received, the police reached the spot, by then the accused had fled from the spot after attacking," said police.

So far, two people have been detained in connection with the attack and searches are underway for the rest.

“The police are investigating the reason behind the attack," said Mumbai Police.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.